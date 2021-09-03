Cartesi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $39.68 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $335.87 million and $39.68 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00067127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00131520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00155130 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 71.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.89 or 0.07789552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,464.91 or 1.00104301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.12 or 0.00817490 BTC.

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

