Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Sells $628,782.30 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total value of $628,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark W. Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.97, for a total value of $3,029,700.00.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $8.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.66. 648,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.90 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.37. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,040,013,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Carvana by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Carvana by 25.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,960,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.04.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.