CashBet Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,630.00 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $33.94, $13.77 and $5.60.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00061723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00126605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.70 or 0.00793966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00046984 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CashBet Coin is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $13.77, $24.43, $50.98, $5.60, $20.33, $24.68, $7.50, $33.94, $32.15, $18.94 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

