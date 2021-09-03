Cashhand Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,868.00 (CHND)

Cashhand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded down 28.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Cashhand coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cashhand has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Cashhand has a market capitalization of $136,405.93 and $1,868.00 worth of Cashhand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00018824 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001406 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) is a coin. Cashhand’s total supply is 1,090,836 coins. The official website for Cashhand is www.cashhand.info . Cashhand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashhand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashhand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashhand using one of the exchanges listed above.

