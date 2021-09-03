Casper Market Capitalization Tops $174.99 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $174.99 million and approximately $35.29 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00067808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00131482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00157671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.22 or 0.07896985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,893.51 or 0.99591987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00816546 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,320,910,115 coins and its circulating supply is 1,401,196,754 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.