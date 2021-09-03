Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSPR shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

In other Casper Sleep news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $69,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,028,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSPR. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,817,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSPR opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.73. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.