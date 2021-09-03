Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) vs. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Financial Analysis

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 17.71% 10.18% 1.21% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 12.70% 18.95% 7.58%

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cass Information Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cass Information Systems and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 6 0 0 1.86

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus target price of $64.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.31%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $144.96 million 4.39 $25.18 million N/A N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.38 billion 5.04 $170.10 million $1.68 37.43

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than Cass Information Systems.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats Cass Information Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc. engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations. The Banking Services segment focuses on the provision of banking services primarily to privately held businesses and faith-based ministries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service. The Ritchie Bros. Financial Services segment refers to the financial brokerage service. The Mascus segment includes online listing service. The company was founded by David Edward Ritchie in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

