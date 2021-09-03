Castweet (CTT) Market Capitalization Hits $169,157.83

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $169,157.83 and approximately $83,261.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0943 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Castweet alerts:

Castweet Coin Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

