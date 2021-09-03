Cat Token (CAT) Market Cap Hits $505,421.80

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cat Token has a market cap of $505,421.80 and $999.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cat Token has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.83 or 0.00422563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 73.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 126.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

