Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 4,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,343,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $548.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $52,808.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,190.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 214,455 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

