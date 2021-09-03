Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after buying an additional 360,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,476,000 after buying an additional 229,934 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,793,000 after buying an additional 228,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,454,000 after buying an additional 41,741 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $211.78 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.73 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

