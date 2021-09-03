Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Shares Up 2.4%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 56,503 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 39,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a market cap of C$32.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.37.

About Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

