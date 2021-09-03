C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Trading Up 13.5%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)’s share price was up 13.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.5199 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

About C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

