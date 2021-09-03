CCUniverse (UVU) Trading 1.4% Higher This Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 24.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $14,929.19 and approximately $85.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005828 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000132 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002393 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars.

