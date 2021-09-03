CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 2.1% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mark Stevens grew its position in CDW by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in CDW by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 1.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CDW by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $203.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.89. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $203.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on CDW shares. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

