Celer Network Trading Up 20.6% Over Last Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0542 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $311.41 million and $53.42 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00128694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.55 or 0.00784252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00046569 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,748,480,630 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

