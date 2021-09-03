Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Celsius alerts:

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,768 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $76,818,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after buying an additional 197,013 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after buying an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

CELH stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. Celsius has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.57 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.32.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.