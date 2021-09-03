Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,198,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,202,824 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Cenovus Energy worth $126,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 469,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,692,620. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -175.80 and a beta of 3.20. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

