Centaur Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and $564,627.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 58.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00060757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.91 or 0.00124695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.85 or 0.00787256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00046968 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.