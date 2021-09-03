Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 27th.

Get Centogene alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centogene by 204.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Centogene by 213.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Centogene in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTG stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of -2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. Centogene has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.