CHADS VC (CHADS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,956.00

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $1,956.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,830,808 coins and its circulating supply is 47,055,415 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

