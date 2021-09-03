Chain Guardians (CGG) Hits Market Cap of $41.54 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $41.54 million and $3.96 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00002858 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chain Guardians Profile

CGG is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

