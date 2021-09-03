Chain Guardians Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.52 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $43.27 million and $7.52 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00002966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00062592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00129986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.84 or 0.00806582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00046871 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.