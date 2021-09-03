Chainlink (LINK) Price Reaches $30.95 on Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion and approximately $1.70 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.95 or 0.00061197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,509,554 coins. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

