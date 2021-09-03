ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Down 3.5% After Analyst Downgrade

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $35.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ChargePoint traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.17. Approximately 318,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,919,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $71,657.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.97) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

