Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $821.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $753.61 and its 200-day moving average is $687.84. The company has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.14.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

