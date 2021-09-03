Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $870.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

CHTR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.57.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $821.01 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $753.61 and a 200 day moving average of $687.84. The firm has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 21.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.