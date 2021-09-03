ChartEx Price Hits $0.0260 on Top Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. ChartEx has a total market cap of $519,993.90 and $76,473.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00065036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00134397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00153761 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.60 or 0.07688555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,802.92 or 1.00010475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.47 or 0.00815925 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

