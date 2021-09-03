Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Holdings Raised by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 1,313.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 320,600 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.40% of Chemung Financial worth $15,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $249,406.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $34,186.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,895 shares of company stock worth $180,474 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

CHMG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,515. The firm has a market cap of $221.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.09. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.