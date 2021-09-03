Chewy, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chewy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $79.31 on Friday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,965.50, a PEG ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,399,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $1,021,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 33.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 758.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

