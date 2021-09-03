Chia Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $28.28 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Chia Network has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $350.13 million and approximately $28.28 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for approximately $221.29 or 0.00437536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00066118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00132138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00154234 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.09 or 0.07788288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,728.66 or 1.00299791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.32 or 0.00823135 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

