Chris Bruzzo Sells 2,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $361,450.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total transaction of $355,825.00.

NASDAQ EA traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,037. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

