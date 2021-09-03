Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $215.22 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $147.06 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.51 and its 200-day moving average is $207.75.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,141,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 52,318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after purchasing an additional 416,447 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

