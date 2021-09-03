Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,153 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Cincinnati Financial worth $34,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

CINF stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.