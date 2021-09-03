Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.72). Cinemark posted earnings per share of ($1.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,667,000 after buying an additional 3,221,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,445,000 after buying an additional 436,441 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cinemark by 33.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after buying an additional 1,048,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,415,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Cinemark by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,818,000 after buying an additional 40,572 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,883,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

