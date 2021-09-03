Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

CPXGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cineplex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

