Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,649 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.22% of Cintas worth $87,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $397.83. 3,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,283. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $307.65 and a 52-week high of $399.17.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

