Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,863,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,985 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.14% of Cisco Systems worth $310,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 114.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 41,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

CSCO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 338,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,147,695. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $250.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.