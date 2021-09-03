Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Raised by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after buying an additional 5,488,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,661 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

NYSE:C traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.02. The stock had a trading volume of 588,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,658,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.80. The company has a market capitalization of $143.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

