Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Raised by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,213,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,290 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Citigroup worth $722,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,947,000 after acquiring an additional 881,484 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after acquiring an additional 181,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,349,000 after acquiring an additional 468,558 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $71.17. 798,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,658,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.80. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.