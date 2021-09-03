Citigroup Raises The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $453.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $400.00 to $453.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.07.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $450.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $419.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $304.92 and a 52 week high of $455.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

