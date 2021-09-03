Civilization Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civilization has a total market cap of $40.53 million and $282,120.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00061197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00123893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.28 or 0.00793409 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

