Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $105.22 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for 12.7% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Roper Technologies worth $105,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,334,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $488.83. 2,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,399. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

