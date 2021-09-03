Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $23.02 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.8% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $23,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 76.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $718,000. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.43. The company had a trading volume of 564,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,486,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $645.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

