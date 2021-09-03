Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $23.58 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Trimble accounts for about 2.9% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Trimble worth $23,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Trimble by 4.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,333 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 87.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,144 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 72.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 9.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after acquiring an additional 336,835 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $322,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,750 shares of company stock worth $19,089,348. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.25. The stock had a trading volume of 48,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

