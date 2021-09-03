Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 105.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 48,630 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Methanex worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Methanex by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 30,080.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Methanex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 114,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Shares of Methanex stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $38.21. 14,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,601. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Methanex’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

