Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $490,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 37.6% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 138,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 37,774 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.53. The stock had a trading volume of 32,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.19. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

