Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of California Water Service Group worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 46.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $227,836. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CWT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $58.37. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

