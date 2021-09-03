Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 244.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,716 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Discovery by 5,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after buying an additional 27,122,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Discovery by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,509,000 after buying an additional 5,185,584 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after buying an additional 4,872,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 553.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Discovery by 1,280.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,314,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.11. 134,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,732,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

