Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 67,908 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Apollo Investment worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 158.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, raised their target price on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $897.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.02. Apollo Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

